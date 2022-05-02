Le dépôt de marque n'est pas constitutif de contrefaçon car il ne s'agit pas d'un usage dans la vie des affaires. Un petit conseil : Surveiller les dépôts par des tiers et former opposition !

Pour lire l'arrêt : Cass Com 13 octobre 2021 FS+B, n° 19-20.504  19-20504.pdf (dalloz-actualite.fr) / Cass Com 13 octobre 2021 - n° 19-20.959  19-20959.pdf (dalloz-actualite.fr

