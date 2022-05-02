France:
Dépôt De Marque Et Contrefaçon: Important Revirement De Jurisprudence Par La Cour De Cassation
02 May 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Le dépôt de marque n'est pas constitutif de
contrefaçon car il ne s'agit pas d'un usage dans
la vie des affaires. Un petit conseil : Surveiller les
dépôts par des tiers et former opposition !
Pour lire l'arrêt : Cass Com 13 octobre
2021 FS+B, n° 19-20.504
19-20504.pdf (dalloz-actualite.fr) / Cass Com 13 octobre
2021 - n° 19-20.959
19-20959.pdf (dalloz-actualite.fr)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
Everyday IP: The Iconic Elegance Of Italian Cars
Dennemeyer Group
If you wanted to make a list of the most creative talents in Italian history, you would gather a host of names ranging from Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci to Federico Fellini and Sophia Loren.
Important Changes In Copyright Law In 2022
JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys
The development of the Digital Single Market is being held back by, among other things, differences in the IP rights regulations of individual Member States.
Unified Patent Court To Officially Open In Europe
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
A Unified Patent Court (UPC) is expected to officially open its doors in Europe in late 2022 or early 2023. The UPC is a patent‑specific court established by 24 participating European Union (EU) ...