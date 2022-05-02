A compter du 6 juillet 2022, le Cap Vert pourra être désigné au sein d'une marque internationale. Il s'agit du 112ème membre du système de Madrid. Les titulaires de marque auront le choix désormais entre le dépôt national ou international pour protéger leur marque au Cap-Vert.

