France:
Système De Madrid - Marque Internationale : Adhésion De La République Du Cap Vert (Cabo Verde)
02 May 2022
Novagraaf Group
A compter du 6 juillet 2022, le Cap Vert pourra être
désigné au sein d'une marque internationale. Il
s'agit du 112ème membre du système de Madrid.
Les titulaires de marque auront le choix désormais entre le
dépôt national ou international pour protéger
leur marque au Cap-Vert.
