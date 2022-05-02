A compter du 1er avril 2022, les dépôts de modèle multiples devront faire l'objet d'une demande divisionnaire. Une taxe par modèle devra être acquittée. Auparavant, l'office japonais procédait d'office (et gratuitement) à la division des demandes multiples.

Nous sommes à votre disposition pour vous conseiller pour la protection de vos modèles au Japon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.