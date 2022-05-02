ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Everyday IP: The Iconic Elegance Of Italian Cars Dennemeyer Group If you wanted to make a list of the most creative talents in Italian history, you would gather a host of names ranging from Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci to Federico Fellini and Sophia Loren.

Celebrating Earth Day: How Investing In IP Can Be An Investment In The Planet J A Kemp LLP Earth Day is an annual global event created in 1970 to raise awareness of growing environmental concerns. This year's Earth Day, which falls on April 22, has the theme "Invest in our Planet".

7 Steps To Effectively Protect Your Brand And Product Online JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys When working to market a product, you should consider how to protect it and how to avoid infringing others' intellectual property rights.

Important Changes In Copyright Law In 2022 JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys The development of the Digital Single Market is being held back by, among other things, differences in the IP rights regulations of individual Member States.

Supreme Court Makes Preliminary Reference To The CJEU On The Validity Of A Combination Product SPC William Fry Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) brought an appeal to the Supreme Court (Court) following its unsuccessful appeal to the Court of Appeal against the High Court's finding that its supplementary protection certificate...