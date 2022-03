ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Pour qu'un signe tombe sous le coup de l'interdiction de l'article 7.1 c) susmentionné, il faut qu'il présente avec les produits ou services en cause un rapport suffisamment direct et concret de nature à permettre au public concerné de percevoir, immédiatement et sans autre réflexion, une description des produits et des services en cause ou d'une de leurs caractéristiques.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Trade Marks: Trends And Developments 2022 Baer & Karrer In the past year, leading decisions were issued in Switzerland that helped in clarifying fundamental questions in Swiss trade mark law and contributed to legal certainty.

Due Diligence Issues When Acquiring A Company | Part 1: Intellectual Property (Video) WH Partners Quite simply, due diligence entails getting to know as deeply as necessary the affairs of a business, frequently this is done with the assistance of your professional advisors, and importantly with the input of the...

Russia Responding To Sanctions With Threats To Suspend IP Rights Marks & Clerk Russia has now responded to the economic sanctions recently imposed by various countries, following the military invasion of Ukraine.

Patent Holders From Non-friendly Countries Will Not Be Compensated GRATA International In accordance with article 1360 of the Civil code of the Russian Federation Government of the Russian Federation has the right to, in case of emergency related to ensuring the defense and state security, the protection of life and health of citizens, make a decision to use an invention, utility model or industrial design without the consent of the patent owner with a notice about it in the shortest possible time and paying him an adequate compensation.

Russia Does Not Abolish Intellectual Property Rights Gorodissky & Partners Some Russian and foreign media have made posts stating that the Russian Government has issued a decision abolishing a...