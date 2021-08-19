Worldwide:
2021 Mid-Year Review: Key Global Trade Secret Developments
A trade secret is any information used in one's business
that derives independent economic value from being kept secret.
Unlike patents, trade secrets are protected indefinitely for as
long as they remain a secret. In the United States, the enactment
of the Defend Trade Secrets Act ("DTSA") in 2016 has made
trade secrets an increasingly attractive form of intellectual
property for businesses hoping to protect their innovations. And in
other jurisdictions, developments such as Germany's Company
Secret Act and China's Anti-Unfair Competition Law are
similarly refining trade secret laws.
This White Paper summarizes and explains recent
noteworthy court decisions and regulatory developments in trade
secret law around the world in the first half of 2021. Each of
these decisions and developments has meaningful implications for
trade secret owners, defendants, and practitioners alike.
Read the White Paper.
