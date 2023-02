ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from France

"Beauty For All" Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The Slovak Advertising Standards Council assessed the complaint against the advertisement of a big cosmetic chain Douglas, in which a woman kissed her girlfriend in the street after she had received from her a perfume ...

Facebook's 'Meta' Transformation And The Complexity Of Rebranding Dennemeyer Group One imagines that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries to focus on the big picture above all.

7 Soft Skills Every Tech Professional Needs VacancyCentre ​As technology continues to evolve and advance at an exponential rate, it's important for professionals in the field to not only possess strong technical skills, but also a set of soft skills...

10 Tips To Make Your LinkedIn Profile Stand Out VacancyCentre With over 800 million users worldwide, LinkedIn has become the largest professional networking platform available. If one is looking to advance in their career, having a LinkedIn profile is crucial.

7 Traits Of Successful IT Professionals VacancyCentre IT professionals must be passionate, dynamic, curious and technically proficient. Staying active and intrigued to learn more is essential.