La Transformation Durable est un sujet prégnant pour
l'ensemble de nos métiers et soulève de nombreux
enjeux juridiques et fiscaux parfois difficiles à cerner.
Droit de la propriété intellectuelle et nouvelles
technologies, droit économique, droit social, fusions et
acquisitions, prix de transfert et fiscalité internationale,
mobilité internationale des travailleurs...toutes nos
matières sont concernées et il est parfois
compliqué de naviguer dans un monde où les
règles juridiques évoluent perpétuellement et
ne sont pas toujours adaptées.
Nos experts éclaircissent ces enjeux pour avancer
sereinement vers un avenir plus durable.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
In short, you are at risk of an income tax liability if you sell shares which you acquired by reason of, or which are in some way connected to, your employment. However, if you have made a Section 431 election...
The draft of the "Tax Proposal 17" has been released and incorporates most of the elements of the rejected corporate tax reform III, but as announced the notional interest deduction has been abandoned.
On 16 May 2023, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted a law (the "Law") which implements Council Directive (EU) 2021/514 of 22 March 2021 amending Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation ("DAC 7").
