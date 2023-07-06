self

La Transformation Durable est un sujet prégnant pour l'ensemble de nos métiers et soulève de nombreux enjeux juridiques et fiscaux parfois difficiles à cerner. Droit de la propriété intellectuelle et nouvelles technologies, droit économique, droit social, fusions et acquisitions, prix de transfert et fiscalité internationale, mobilité internationale des travailleurs...toutes nos matières sont concernées et il est parfois compliqué de naviguer dans un monde où les règles juridiques évoluent perpétuellement et ne sont pas toujours adaptées.

Nos experts éclaircissent ces enjeux pour avancer sereinement vers un avenir plus durable.

