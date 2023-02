How to implement the value sharing bonus (Prime de partage de valeur – PVV)? To whom and when to pay it? How to set it up?

Christine Hillig-Poudevigne and Sara Ouarti shed light on what you need to know, what you should absolutely avoid, and above all what you should do, in order to benefit from its favourable social and tax regime.

Read the article (in French)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.