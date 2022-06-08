French media group I/O Media (formerly Têtu Ventures) has acquired 100% of Ideat Editions from its founding director, Laurent Blanc.

Ideat Editions owns and operates the magazines Ideat, The Good Life and Dim Dam Dom respectively and specialises in decoration and design, lifestyle, and slow life. The group also launched an event agency, The Good Agency, in 2021.

Founded in 2018 by French Tech entrepreneur Albin Serviant, I/O Media acquired the magazine Têtu in 2018, then Opéra Magazine in 2021, and launched Lyrik Media in 2022.

With this new acquisition, I/O Media, supported by business angels, follows its diversification towards digital, and will reach ?20 million in revenue with a distribution of 100,000 issues and nearly 45,000 subscribers.

Thibaud Elzière, serial entrepreneur and already shareholder of I/O Media, has also secured a stake in Ideat Editions.

I/O Media was advised by Gowling WLG France with a team led by M&A and private equity partner Barbara Jouffa, associate Géraldine Gonzalvez, legal counsel Mathilde Tanniou, and tax partner Emilie Renaud. Other departments were involved, with partner Philippe Rousseau on commercial law and litigation aspects, partner Céline Bey and senior associate Clémence Lapotre in IP aspects, partner Gaëlle Le Breton, and associate Fatéma Akbaraly in employment law.

Sellers were advised by Dentons Paris, with M&A partner Olivier Genevois, counsel Cécile Bayle, associate Alexis Doise, and legal counsel Maud Ferment.

