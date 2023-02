ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from France

IP Trend Monitor 2018 Study: IP Experts See Digitalization As An Opportunity Dennemeyer Group The core results of IP Trend Monitor's first survey show that the IP industry is on an ascending trajectory, growing fast in all segments, and has China leading the way, closely followed by Europe...

Blockchain And Intellectual Property Rights Nordic Law This year we have covered different crypto phenomena in our 8-part article series. This article focuses on one phenomenon which has huge potential in the current NFT- and...

New Proposal To Amend EU Directive On Administrative Cooperation In The Field Of Taxation (DAC 8) Arendt & Medernach The EU Commission has proposed an amendment_ of Council Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation, known as DAC 8, that aims to increase transparency and accountability

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Nordic Law It is time for the fourth installment of our 8-part series covering different crypto phenomena, and this time we dive into one of the most revolutionary topics in the financial world – decentralized finance, DeFi.

How To Be A VASP In Finland Nordic Law VASP, EMI, PI, AIF, AIFM… The mystical world of Financial Technology (Fintech) is filled with strange abbreviations and phrases, and their legal status can from the outside appear even more mind-boggling.