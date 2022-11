ARTICLE

Crypto Legacies: Key Questions For UK Charities (Part 1) Withers LLP As the prevalence of cryptocurrency grows, the incidence of donors wishing to give this type of asset either in lifetime or on death to charity is similarly increasing – or at least being considered.

Managing Risk Understanding Your Firm's Obligations Under DORA FTI Consulting European financial services firms will have less than 24 months to comply with the European Commission's new cybersecurity requirements involving risk management and other aspects of digital operational resilience once rules are finalized later this year.

A Game Changer For Blockchain Regulation: The EU's Crypto Rules Reach The Final Stage Brown Rudnick LLP In a previous post we reported on the European Union's provisional agreements on (1) the Transfer of Funds Regulation extending anti-money laundering (AML) regulations to the transfer...

EU Commission Proposes New Liability Rules On Products And AI Mayer Brown On 28 September 2022, the European Commission adopted proposals for two directives adapting non-contractual civil liability rules to artificial intelligence.

EU Approves Crypto Assets Regulation: An Overview Of MiCA WH Partners The Markets in Crypto-assets regulation ("MiCA" or the "Regulation") has finally become a reality following its approval by the European Council on October 5, 2022.