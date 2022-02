ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from France

FinTech Global Regulatory Round-Up – w/e 4 February 2022 Herbert Smith Freehills In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 4 February 2022.

The Unstoppable Rise Of Fintech And The Competing Efforts Of Authorities To Catch Up: The Turkish Competition Authority Published Its Analysis Report On Fintech ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law On December 9, 2021, the Turkish Competition Authority published its report entitled "Analysis Report on the Financial Technologies in Payment Services" which evaluates the effect of the use of financial technologies ...

Ongoing State Support For The FinTech Sector: The Swiss Digital Finance Report Of February 2022 And Its Relevance For Market Participants Niederer Kraft Frey AG The Swiss government issued a report on "Areas of Action 2022+" in the field of digital finance on 2 February 2022.

UK Clamps Down On Crypto Gowling WLG The popularity of cryptocurrencies and other cryptoassets continues to grow. Major brands like PayPal now include the facility for users to buy, sell and hold selected cryptoassets...

Blockchain And AI: The EUIPO Is Top For Innovation Marks & Clerk It's great to hear that the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has been ranked (together with the Korean Patent Office) as the most innovative IP office