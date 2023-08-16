Grant Thornton Société d’Avocats
Most Read: Contributor France, July 2023
France:
Secteur De La Seconde Main : Un Régime TVA Complexe À Maîtriser
16 August 2023
Grant Thornton Société d’Avocats
Vous êtes un acteur de l'économie circulaire
ou vendez des produits de seconde main : maîtrisez-vous
les règles de TVA en la matière ?
Notre équipe est en mesure de vous assister pour
réaliser une revue TVA de vos flux, répondre aux
problématiques spécifiques que vous rencontrez et
vous aider à améliorer la gestion de vos
opérations.
Téléchargez
le flyer ci-dessous pour en savoir
plus.
Secteur de la seconde main : un régime TVA
complexe à maîtriser
