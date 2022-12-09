ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from France

Inheritance Tax And Siblings: Proposed Reform Weightmans The position of siblings under UK inheritance tax (IHT) law has again become a topical issue with respect to the tax regime during people's lifetime and after death with the introduction...

Red Card For John Carew - Ex-Norwegian International Footballer Jailed For Tax Evasion Withers LLP On 16 November 2022, the former premier league and Norwegian international footballer John Carew was jailed in Norway for tax evasion. The Norwegian national was also sentenced to pay...

Cyprus Crypto Tax For Companies And Individuals CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd One of the biggest advantages of Cryptocurrencies is that they are decentralised which is important for tax purposes as it implies that the tax treatment of the profit...

Being Proactive In Tax Planning Is The Only Way Forward In A World Of Tax Policy Uncertainty Alvarez & Marsal Trying to predict the tax landscape has become unusually challenging – if not virtually impossible – in recent months.

Malta Introduces Formal Transfer Pricing Rules KPMG Malta Malta published formal transfer pricing rules, aligning with current global standards, adopting the arm's length principle as from 1 January 2024.