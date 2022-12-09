France:
TVA – Les Services Professionnels Au Chili Y Seront Bientôt Assujettis
09 December 2022
Novagraaf Group
A partir du 1er janvier 2023 les services professionnels au
Chili feront l'objet d'une taxe sur la valeur
ajoutée, à hauteur de 19% à la suite de la
publication au Journal officiel chilien de la loi n°21.240.
Les prix des agents chiliens vont donc de ce fait augmenter.
