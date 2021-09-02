France:
It Is Not Necessary To Include A Personalized Profile Of The Employees Concerned In The Search For A Redeployment Position (Cass. Soc., March 17, 2021, N°19-11.114)
02 September 2021
Coblence Avocats
Before any redundancy, the employer is required to search for
redeployment opportunities within the French companies of the group
to which it belongs.
The French Hight Court considers that the search for available
positions in the group does not have to be accompanied by the
personalized profile of the employees concerned by the
redeployment. It is sufficient to mention the list of jobs to be
eliminated with their title and classification.
On the other hand, if an offer of redeployment is subsequently
made to the employee, it must be precise.
Originally published June 25, 2021
