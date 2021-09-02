ARTICLE

France: It Is Not Necessary To Include A Personalized Profile Of The Employees Concerned In The Search For A Redeployment Position (Cass. Soc., March 17, 2021, N°19-11.114)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Before any redundancy, the employer is required to search for redeployment opportunities within the French companies of the group to which it belongs.

The French Hight Court considers that the search for available positions in the group does not have to be accompanied by the personalized profile of the employees concerned by the redeployment. It is sufficient to mention the list of jobs to be eliminated with their title and classification.

On the other hand, if an offer of redeployment is subsequently made to the employee, it must be precise.

Originally published June 25, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.