France:
France To Require Residential Property Owners To Declare Title And Occupancy Status
01 March 2023
Maurice Turnor Gardner
Owners of residential property in France will be required to
register their title and occupancy status on an online portal under
new rules introduced by the country's authorities. Property
owners are required to act by 30 June 2023.
For more information about the changes,
please click here to read a STEP
International News item from 23 February 2023.
