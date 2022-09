ARTICLE

Aviation - Finance & Leasing Guide 2022 Walkers This year's chapter was authored by Guernsey partners Kim Paiva, Sarah Brehaut and Chris Hutley-Hurst.

How Close Are We To Green Aviation? Potter Clarkson The aviation industry burns a huge amount of fossil fuel to make its aircraft fly. Its fuel consumption is now responsible for between 2.5% to 2.8% of global CO2 emissions every year.

Taksi Plakası Kirası MGC Legal Konunun Özeti: Taksi, kanunen ticari motorlu araçtır. Ticari taksi işletmeciliğinin yapılabilmesi için ticari taksi plakasına ihtiyaç duyulur.

Ships Carrying Out Search And Rescue Activities Are Not Subject To Detention By Port States Solely Due To Overcrowding Ganado Advocates On the 1st of August 2022, the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice (the "Court") delivered its judgement on the joined cases C-14/21 and C-15/21...

Associated Ship Arrest Within The Context Of Lifting The Veil Of Incorporation Kilinc Law & Consulting Detailed regulations were made regarding ship and sister ship arrest under the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, following our entry to the International Convention on Arrest of Ships 1999.