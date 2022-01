ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from France

Prosecutions Where Trespassers Are Injured On The Railway (Video) BLM Ben Jones and Peter James, Partners at BLM, consider three prosecutions within the last 10 years against railway industry parties where there has been a trespass onto their property and the trespasser has sustained serious or fatal injury ...

Automated Driving And Electric Vehicles: What Will We See In 2022? BLM The New Year is only a few days old but already there are strong indicators that 2022 will be the year of the car: the ‘driverless' car and the electric car.

The Electric Vehicle Industry: The Next Big Challenges Keltie According to the Electric Vehicles and Infrastructure Report, The UK's transport sector is responsible for 27% of the UK's total greenhouse emissions, with cars contributing up to 55% of those emissions.

Updated Guidelines On ESG Reporting In The Shipping And Offshore Industries Kvale The Norwegian Shipowners' Association (the "NSA") released an updated version of their guidelines for ESG reporting in the shipping and offshore industries in November 2021, first published by the NSA in February 2020.

Ordeal Of The Crew Members: Record Number Of Bunker Smuggling Cases In Turkey Ersoy Bilgehan In a bid to eradicate incidents of bunker smuggling, the Turkish Government is taking the strictest anti-smuggling measures pursuant to which the anti-smuggling units