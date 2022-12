ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from France

ICO Reveals New Transfer Risk Assessment Tool Preiskel & Co The Information Commissioner's Office ("ICO") has revealed a revised guidance on international data transfers, including a new section on transfer risk assessments ("TRA") and a TRA tool.

The Data Governance Act William Fry The Data Governance Act (DGA) is another prong in the European Union's (EU) strategy for data. The DGA sets out a legal framework to facilitate and enable the safe access to, and sharing of, certain categories...

$391.5 Million Fine For Google: Violated Users' Privacy And Profiled Them, Misleading Them On Geolocation Point Macchi di Cellere Gangemi The world's most widely used search engine misled users into thinking that by turning off location tracking – disabling the feature in their account settings...

Navigating Amendments To Russian Personal Data Law Gorodissky & Partners In Summer 2022, Russia significantly amended its Personal Data Law (Federal Law on Personal Data No.152-ФЗ dated 27 July 2006). The new rules and restrictions concern, among other things...

One Month To Go: Data Transfer Deadline Day Approaching William Fry The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 may have just kicked off for international football teams. For multinational businesses that process personal data, two recent developments should be a priority...