Balancing Regulatory And Data Protection Compliance Appleby Recent enforcement decisions of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority may be a cause of nervousness to many looking to get their own house in order, while in contrast...

Data Protection And Digital Information Bill: Our First Impressions Herbert Smith Freehills Following the UK Government's publication of its response to the DCMS consultation on the Data Reform Bill last month (see our blog post on this here), the UK Government...

The Data Protection And Digital Information Bill: Data Reform In The UK Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP On 18 July 2022, the UK government introduced the new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (Bill).

What We Know So Far About The New Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework Herbert Smith Freehills Following the European Commission's ("EC") announcement of the new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework (the "Framework") earlier this year, Lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems' organisation...

UK Data Protection Regime Reform: Data Protection And Digital Information Bill Introduced To Parliament Harrison Drury Solicitors The aim of DPDI is to update and simplify the UK's data protection framework. A second reading of the bill in Parliament will take place in the autumn.