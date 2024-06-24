Are Your Patent Renewals Compliant With Payment Regulations?

The global shift to digital banking and international payment processing has introduced new forms of financial crime and corruption. International regulations, laws, and monitoring authorities are evolving to strengthen protection for individuals, companies, and the world's economies from money laundering, fraud, financial crime, bribery, and the financing of terrorism. Recent geopolitical developments have further elevated compliance requirements, including those around dealings with sanctioned regimes.

What Regulations Mean for IP Payments

Legal teams work hard to ensure financial transactions comply with international payment, money-laundering, and sanctions regulations. However, until relatively recently, payments to providers of IP services, such patent renewals, did not receive the same levels of scrutiny.

In this eBook, we set out the benefits of choosing a regulated service provider for your patent renewals. From money-laundering prevention to safeguarded funds, the right provider will have the certified processes necessary to achieve compliance—and deliver peace of mind.

As the first IP renewals provider to be fully certified as a regulated payment service provider for money remittance (by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, BaFin), we are proud to have set a new benchmark for secure IP payment transactions in Europe. In this guide, we share our route to compliance, robust methodology, and the steps we have taken to deliver secure patent renewal payments for customers.

