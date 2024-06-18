ARTICLE
18 June 2024

Happy 1st Birthday Unitary Patent And Unified Patent Court!

Q
Questel

Contributor

Questel logo
Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Explore
You may wondering, how goes the Unitary patent after one year, and is it a revolution or business as usual for European Patenting?
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Photo of Caroline Chenique
Photo of Steven Nindorera-Badara
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

You may wondering, how goes the Unitary patent after one year, and is it a revolution or business as usual for European Patenting?

In one year, the patent landscape has changed a lot due to this new European Patent Court System. It impact the way companies file and litigate in Europe. In this webinar, Questel experts, Steven Nindorera-Badara, Consultant in IP Strategy and Caroline Chenique, Subject Matter Expert for Patent Services, are looking back over the last 12 months to analyze the UP and share insights into how the new filing route and new court are performing. UP filing trends, state of UPC opt-outs, UPC litigation, UPC players, strategies, decisions, and much more.

In this video, we dive into detail in the results but also the evolution over the year of the patent landscape. Key figures, graphs, deep analyze, all you need to understand the UP & UPC in less than 1 hour!

Please click here to watch the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Caroline Chenique
Caroline Chenique
Photo of Steven Nindorera-Badara
Steven Nindorera-Badara
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More