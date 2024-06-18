Happy 1st Birthday Unitary Patent And Unified Patent Court!

You may wondering, how goes the Unitary patent after one year, and is it a revolution or business as usual for European Patenting?

In one year, the patent landscape has changed a lot due to this new European Patent Court System. It impact the way companies file and litigate in Europe. In this webinar, Questel experts, Steven Nindorera-Badara, Consultant in IP Strategy and Caroline Chenique, Subject Matter Expert for Patent Services, are looking back over the last 12 months to analyze the UP and share insights into how the new filing route and new court are performing. UP filing trends, state of UPC opt-outs, UPC litigation, UPC players, strategies, decisions, and much more.

In this video, we dive into detail in the results but also the evolution over the year of the patent landscape. Key figures, graphs, deep analyze, all you need to understand the UP & UPC in less than 1 hour!

Please click here to watch the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.