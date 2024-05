ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

AI And Trademarks: What Generative AI Means For Trademarks And Designs Questel AI-based tools, using "Predictive" AI, are already revolutionizing how we search and watch trademarks and designs but, with "Generative" AI, there is lots more to come.

The UKIPO Updates Its Policies To Tackle Ineffective Addresses For Service K&L Gates THE UKIPO UPDATES ITS POLICIES TO TACKLE INEFFECTIVE ADDRESSES FOR SERVICE Apr 17 2024 The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) has released an update this month in relation to the issue of trade mark applicants and owners providing a valid address for service.

Part 14: Copyright And AI: How To Protect Yourself In Practice Vischer AG In addition to concerns about data protection and confidentiality, the fear of copyright infringement is the second major obstacle for many when using artificial intelligence.

Retained EU Law Act And Its Impact On Intellectual Property Marks & Clerk The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023 came into force in the United Kingdom on 1 January 2024.

Trade Sanctions And Force Majeure: Prevention v Hindrance ParrisWhittaker The Covid pandemic led to a flood of cases raising some kind of force majeure defence as businesses grappled with the ever-changing commercial landscape.