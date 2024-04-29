1. Key takeaways

Waiver of Rule 262A RoP

Even though Rule 262A RoP provides that the confidentiality club shall include at least one natural person from each party, the Court considers that it is possible for the parties to exclude access by a natural person by mutual agreement, provided that the principle of a fair trial is not affected.

2. Division

Paris Local Division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_397/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Application for preserving evidence

5. Parties

Applicant: C-KORE SYSTEMS LIMITED, Escrick, GB

Respondent: NOVAWELL, Carnon-Plage, FR

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 265 793

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Article 58 UPCA, Rule 262A.6 RoP

