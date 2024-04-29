1. Key takeaways
Waiver of Rule 262A RoP
Even though Rule 262A RoP provides that the confidentiality club shall include at least one natural person from each party, the Court considers that it is possible for the parties to exclude access by a natural person by mutual agreement, provided that the principle of a fair trial is not affected.
2. Division
Paris Local Division
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_397/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Application for preserving evidence
5. Parties
Applicant: C-KORE SYSTEMS LIMITED, Escrick, GB
Respondent: NOVAWELL, Carnon-Plage, FR
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 265 793
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Article 58 UPCA, Rule 262A.6 RoP
To view the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.