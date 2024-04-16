Backed by the University of Cambridge and leading technological venture capital (VC) firms, Riverlane is working on the cutting edge of quantum computing. In our latest case study, Riverlane IP Manager James Auger unpacks his experience of trialing, implementing, and using Equinox Corporate to manage his company's IP portfolio.

From offices in Cambridge, Boston, and San Francisco, the mission behindRiverlane—to make quantum computing useful, far sooner than previously imaginable—remains unchanged from day one. Riverlane IP Manager James Auger is one of the 100-strong employees dedicated to this ambitious goal. In this case study, he shares how our IP management system (IPMS)Equinox Corporateprovides support.

"We wanted a secure cloud-based system that we could use to manage our IP assets. "Before getting Equinox Corporate, all our deadlines were monitored by outside counsel, and we used an Excel spreadsheet to log our IP assets. "The Equinox IPMS was recommended by one of my connections. We could demo Equinox Corporate to ensure it was the right fit for us. The main factors that led us to choose the Equinox IPMS were competitive pricing, comprehensive functionality, and ease of use." James Auger Riverlane IP Manager

The Benefits of a Cloud-based System

Switching to a cloud-based system has plenty of benefits for IP management. They're built for security and scalability, so you can grow with confidence when your portfolio expands, and their speedy development options help future-proof your team.

Our Equinox IPMS technology amplifies the benefits of a cloud-based system by making it web-accessible. You can access the system wherever you have an internet connection while confident in its exemplary security. That means you can react quickly to developments and stay on top of your tasks whenever needed.

Lots of our clients first hear about Equinox Corporate from another IP professional. Our Equinox technology is well known across the industry as a powerful IPMS that saves time for its users. With teams of technical experts devoted to supporting our clients, we go the extra mile to ensure the system is accessible, supportive, and easy to use.

"Equinox Corporate strikes a good balance between functionality, user customization, and usability. We can customize things like page layouts, data fields, dashboards, etc., without going through the technical support team, and the system is intuitive to use. "It offers all the functionality and usability we were looking for at a good price, and the regular updates add useful features at no extra cost." James Auger

Simple Solutions for Ambitious Goals

When you're busy, you need simple solutions to achieve your aims. That's why Equinox Corporate is developed to be easy to use. You can start using the basic system quickly with its intuitive layout and controls.

You're in control of every part of your Equinox IPMS. We know that no two organizations are the same. To ensure your system fulfills your needs, you can configure a wide variety of features to meet your team's specific needs. You can adapt your system dashboard, reports, pre-set process, and much more.

At Questel, we keep your system regularly updated. Not only do Equinox IPMS updates keep your security and functionality in peak condition, but they can also iron out any bugs in the system. Unlike many other software providers, our developers update Equinox IPMS technology around every two weeks! We're always working on new features to make our Equinox software even more powerful, with regular, free functionality updates throughout the year.

"Getting our cases onto the system was quick and easy due to features such as Equinox Corporate's PTO integration (which automatically imported data for entire patent families using a single application number) and document drag and drop (which allowed me to easily add documents in bulk for each case). "Millie [from the onboarding team] arranged a session ahead of our go-live date to talk through the onboarding process and answer any questions we had. We went live on the date we requested with no delays."

James Auger

Balancing Priorities When Making the Switch

There's plenty to consider when switching to a new software system; you have different priorities to balance while keeping disruption to a minimum. But with our Equinox IPMS technology, it might be easier than you think to switch.

Our expert onboarding team has helped hundreds of organizations get started. They set out a clear process and support you at every step, whether that's migrating your data into your chosen Equinox IPMS, configuring your system, or training your team.

Our PTO integration is designed to save you time. Manually creating cases for existing IP rights can be a hassle, so the Equinox IPMS accesses official office data and compares it to the cases it automatically creates in your system.

"Based on my positive experience with the demo system, I opted not to have any interactive training sessions and to instead use the training videos and help center articles to learn how to use the system. "Having already had a demo with the system, I knew that I could use most features without needing further training. I have been able to find detailed documentation in the help center whenever I have needed more information about a feature." James Auger

Intuitive and Easy to Use

Learning to use Equinox is simple. The system is designed to be as intuitive as possible so you can navigate and operate it with ease. Once you request a demo, the onboarding team will meet you to hear what you need from an IP management system. Then, they'll walk you through the tools and features that can help you achieve your goals and magnify your abilities.

Like Riverlane, you can lean on our Help Centre for guidance. People learn in different ways, and it's good to have options, so we've built an online library of resources. It's filled with documentation and videos covering configuring and using your system—helping you get the most from your chosen Equinox IPMS. It's ideal if you need a reminder on key functionality or want to expand your knowledge of the system.

We also offer training sessions to every organization that adopts our Equinox IPMS. Our experts will show you the ropes and ensure you're confident to start managing your IP portfolio in the system.

If you're managing your company's IP assets, whether as in-house counsel, through an external law firm, or a mix of the two,Equinox Corporatecan help you stay on top of your portfolio. Contact us for a software demotoday to explore what the system can do for you.

