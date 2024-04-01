1. Key takeaways

Requirements for alternative methods of service

If digital tracking provided by the post office shows that delivery of the Statement of claim (SoC) initiated by the Court could not be carried out, alternative methods of service are possible, R. 275.1 RoP. In the present case, Claimant subsequently suggested three methods of service that appeared to be good service and comply with the law country where service is to be effected (R. 275.4 RoP), which the Court then approved.

Date on which the SoC is deemed to have been served is the date of effective delivery of the letter to this defendant at his legal address.

Dismissal of request under R. 275.1 RoP in respect of all UK entities

If Service under R. 274.1 (a) (ii) RoP is still in progress, a request for alternative methods of service must be rejected. A delay of 10 days from the date of sending the registered letter is still reasonable and not sufficient for alternative service under R. 275.1 RoP.

2. Division

LD Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_495/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action

5. Parties

Applicant: ICPillar LLC

Relevant other parties: Arm Poland Sp. z.o.o, ARM Limited, Simulity Labs Limited, Hyperglance limited, SVF Holdco, Apical Limited

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 000 239

7. Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 275.1 RoP

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.