1. Key takeaways

A defendant, who has a warranty claim against its supplier, can successfully apply for forced intervention of the supplier under R. 316A.1 RoP

SAS LASER COMPONENTS seeked the forced intervention of PHOTON WAVE Co. Ltd, which it designates as the supplier of the allegedly infringing UV LED chips, claiming that if it were to be found guilty of infringement, it would be entitled to a guarantee from its supplier, and to exercise a warranty claim in respect of fines and costs. The LD Paris found that since SAS LASER COMPONENTS has a warranty claim against PHOTON WAVE Co. Ltd pursuant to Art. 43 CISG, it has a direct interest in challenging PHOTON WAVE Co. Ltd in the context of the decision to be taken in the infringement action.

2. Division

Local Division Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_440/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action generic procedural application Forced intervention under R. 316A RoP

5. Parties

Applicant for forced intervention: Laser Components SAS

Defendant to the application for forced intervention: Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd

6. Patent(s)

EP3404726

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 316A RoP

