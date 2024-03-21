How Questel's IP Cost Management Solution Enabled Heraeus To Save €500,000 In Foreign Patent Filing And Prosecution

Globally recognized technology group Heraeus embarked on a strategic initiative to control costs by optimizing its patent filing and prosecution process in 2022. By supporting Heraeus to achieve its efficiency objectives, Questel was also able to help the company make sizable savings on its annual foreign patent filing and prosecution costs and free up its internal team to work on higher-value tasks. Download the case study to find out how.

From Process Automation to Cost Control

By focusing on efficient resource allocation and proactive cost management, global companies can realize substantial savings in their foreign patent filing and prosecution programs. In this case study, we explain how choosing Questel's comprehensive solution enabled one client to save €500,000 in annual foreign patent filing and prosecution fees:

Client: The Heraeus Group is a market-leading technology company based in Germany with a global IP portfolio that supports its businesses and operations in 40 countries.

The Heraeus Group is a market-leading technology company based in Germany with a global IP portfolio that supports its businesses and operations in 40 countries.

Heraeus sought to reduce its external foreign filing costs without increasing internal workload or demand for administrative resources.

Questel tailored our comprehensive international filing services and proactive IP cost management solution for prosecution to enable Heraeus to achieve its objectives of efficient resource allocation and proactive cost management.

