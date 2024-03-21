How To Modernize International Patent Filing And Prosecution

Increasing digitalization and modernization of legal operations have disrupted traditional ways of managing international patent filing and prosecution. By seizing on the opportunities offered by new technologies, including integrated global services, IP leaders can save valuable time, budget, and resources, as we discuss in our latest IP Guide.

The old ways of managing international patent filing and prosecution are becoming increasingly outdated in today's fast-paced, tech-driven work environments. As legal operations become ever more digitalized and modernized, IP teams that still rely on traditional networks and last-generation email processes risk expending precious time and internal resources managing routine but time-consuming administrative tasks, from docketing to invoice management.

By centralizing the patent filing process through one trusted IP support specialist, such as Questel, multinationals can save time, build consistency, minimize risk, optimize in-house resources, achieve strategic oversight—and realize immediate and significant cost savings.

Ready to Rethink Your International Patent Filing and Prosecution Process?

This IP Guide discusses six simple steps you can take to modernize and digitalize the international patent filing and prosecution process, including:

1. Why now is the right time to rethink your current processes and suppliers;

2. Where to draw the line between legal and purely administrative tasks;

3. How to set and achieve your operational objectives without disrupting day-to-day operations;

4. Common obstacles to change and how to overcome them;

5. What outcomes, including cost savings, to expect when switching processes or suppliers; and

6. How to start your journey to modernize international patent filing and prosecution with Questel today.



Download the eBook now to read our step-by-step guide to end-to-end international patent filing and cost-control, including how we saved one client €500,000 annually in international patent filing and prosecution costs!

Download:

How To Modernize International Patent Filing And Prosecution

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.