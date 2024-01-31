Download our latest eBook to discover how to navigate the 5G SEP landscape by leveraging crucial insights from Concur IP's latest manual essentiality analysis.

5G patent declarations are exploding at unprecedented levels, making it extremely difficult for corporates and law firms to extract critical insights for licensing negotiations and litigations. Manual essentiality analysis is a must to extract transparent and reliable 5G SEP insights and assess the relative strengths of 5G portfolios of SEP owners.

Why download this eBook?

As of November 2023, there were more than 75,000 5G patent families declared to ETSI, out of which more than 65,000 families have at least one US, EP, or CN patent filing.

In this report, we navigate the complex 5G SEP landscape to uncover the declaration trends, major geographies owning the 5G SEPs, and true essentiality statistics of SEP owners using manual essentiality analysis.

Concur IP, a Questel Company

For this study, Concur IP's team of wireless telecom engineers drew on their deep understanding of standard specifications gained from studies to support clients in licensing negotiations, royalty rate disputes, international arbitrations, and litigation. Concur IP is a widely recognized and trusted partner for conducting Standard Essential Patent (SEP) essentiality studies.

Our team holds expertise in working on standards related to cellular communication, audio-video codecs, WiFi, wireless charging, and Passive Optical Networks (PON). Our SEP studies have been relied upon by judges for royalty rate calculations in several court cases and international arbitrations. Our team members have testified in international arbitrations and litigations based on our essentiality analysis. Multiple industry experts have endorsed our SEP studies as highly accurate based on their extensive spot-checking, ultimately using the findings in FRAND royalty rate calculations using the top-down approach.

Download the eBook now to access the complete report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.