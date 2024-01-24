Preventing Common IP Risks with eLearning

In today's fast-paced business world, the demand for expedited product and service launches that outperform the competition in terms of quality, speed, and affordability is higher than ever. This presents a myriad of distinct IP challenges for businesses.

Rewatch our webinar to explore innovative approaches in utilizing eLearning to address the complexities associated with your IP strategy. Gain valuable insights from Executive IP's Raymond Guarnieri, joined by industry experts Henning Luetjens, Head of Patents at Bayer Intellectual Property GmbH, and Mario Cloutier, Senior Patent Agent at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. You will discover how they effectively employ Executive IP to confront and overcome IP challenges in their respective domains.

Discover more best practices in corporate IP education by downloading our eBook.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.