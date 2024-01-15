Discover how to set up a robust defensive publication program, protect inventions at a lower cost, and save time in the process

Patent protection is expensive, with time and budget required to draft patents, negotiate their grant and enforce the subsequent rights. https://www.questel.com/patent/patent-strategy-and-administration/defensive-publication/ Defensive publication programs offer organizations a low-cost solution.

In this eBook, we provide an overview on defensive publication and how it can be used to boost your IP strategy.

Download the eBook to discover:

How defensive publication can be used to block patents.

When to use defensive publication.

How to select the right publication channel.

How to publish with our market-leading https://www.researchdisclosure.com/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=ebook&utm_campaign=researchdisclosure Research Disclosure service.

https://www.questel.com/resourcehub/defensive-publication-in-a-nutshell/#form Download the eBook now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.