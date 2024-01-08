Streamline patent translations, EP validation, foreign filings, renewals, cost management, and more with Questel's centralized approach to international patent filing.

From increased productivity to added transparency, consistency, and cost control, centralizing your international patent filing process will help you reduce your budget without disrupting preferred processes or impacting asset quality. Our centralized model is designed to seamlessly coordinate our comprehensive range of international patent filing services to simplify your sourcing process and unlock added value for your organization:

1. Boost Productivity

With only one instruction, one invoice, and one vendor to approve, administrative and technical IP tasks take less time when you work with one specialist partner. Questel provides a complete range of IP services via one point of contact in your time zone to reduce costs, optimize delivery, and improve quality and efficiency.

2. Reduce Risk and Improve Quality

By combining standardized and certified processes with optimal service delivery, our services will enable you to streamline technical and administrative processes, while reducing risk and improving quality. Our qualified and experienced team of subject matter experts is on hand at every step to provide support.

3. Leverage Tech-Enabled Services

Through Questel's secure IP Services Portal, you can estimate, order, monitor, and access delivery of all services at no additional subscription cost. This centralized workflow platform is fully integrated with our docketing, translation, agent management, and AI-powered tools to deliver complete transparency, oversight, and control. Choose to send instructions through your own docketing system, if preferred.

4. Drive Consistency

We know that uniformity in terminology and process is critical for both driving efficiency and upholding quality in translations. Our proven workflows and technology ensure consistently high quality in all languages and jurisdictions, including creating patent translation memories for each of our clients.

5. Save Costs

Benefit from our high-volume negotiated rates to achieve immediate and long-term savings. Backed by our highly experienced team, our IP cost management service helps our clients save an average of 20-30% by auditing, benchmarking, forecasting, negotiating, and monitoring their outsourced IP spend. Discover how you can benefit too.

6. Gain Transparency:

With consolidated invoicing, detailed invoices, flat-fee pricing models, and no hidden costs, you can take full control of your IP budget. We also provide invoice analysis and cost control services for all your outsourced IP work, implementing a fee schedule and monitoring compliance on agreed fees without disrupting relationships with your preferred agent network.

7. Boost Scalability and Flexibility:

Thanks to Questel's size and range of services, we can onboard very large corporations and IP volumes to our solutions, offer and integrate complementary services into our delivery model, and tailor-make solutions just for you.

