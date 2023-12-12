Worldwide:
Discover How To Unleash Your Patent Potential With Orbit Intelligence
An overview of Orbit Intelligence for searching patents
for prior art and competitive intelligence
In this webinar, we will present an overview of Orbit Intelligence
for searching patents for prior art and competitive
intelligence.
You will benefit of the expertise of Lisa Lepore and learn why
you have to focus on Data Security by using safe searching browser
for example, or rely on ISO 27001 certified software.
Orbit Intelligence can help you boost your strategy by the use
of Artificial Intelligence. Coupled with the help of our Support
Team, Orbit Intelligence proves to be a powerful search tool,
discover in more details why and how by watching this
recording.
