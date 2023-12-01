L'Office Argentin de la Propriété Industrielle (INPI A) prévoit une augmentation des taxes à compter du 1er décembre 2023.

La résolution 351/2023 du bulletin officiel de la république d'Argentine comprend une annexe indiquant les nouveaux tarifs. Il est à noter que certaines taxes vont presque doubler.

Pour en savoir plus ou pour consulter les nouveaux tarifs

