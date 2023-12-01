European Union:
[Blog] Institut national de la propriété industrielle d'Argentine (INPI A) : Augmentation des taxes officielles à compter du 1er décembre 2023
01 December 2023
Novagraaf Group
L'Office Argentin de la Propriété
Industrielle (INPI A) prévoit une augmentation des taxes
à compter du 1er décembre 2023.
La résolution 351/2023 du bulletin officiel de la
république d'Argentine comprend une annexe indiquant
les nouveaux tarifs. Il est à noter que certaines taxes vont
presque doubler.
Pour en savoir plus ou pour consulter
les nouveaux tarifs
