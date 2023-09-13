Worldwide:
L'Arabie Saoudite : nouvelle administration chargée de la recherche internationale et de l'examen préliminaire international
13 September 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Début juillet 2023 a eu lieu à Genève
l'Assemblée générale des États
membres de l'Organisation Mondiale de la
Propriété Intellectuelle (OMPI). A cette occasion,
l'Autorité saoudienne de la propriété
intellectuelle (SAIP) a officiellement été
nommée en tant qu'administration chargée de la
recherche internationale et de l'examen préliminaire
international dans le cadre du Traité de coopération
en matière de brevets. Cette nomination se fait dans le
cadre de la promotion des droits de PI dans les régions
arabophones.
En savoir plus
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide
What Is A Founder Worth Without IP?
Marks & Clerk
Last weekend I watched "The Founder" (2016) which was being suggested by Netflix as UK's No. 2 that day. If you have ever questioned why it's important to protect your intellectual property, watch this film.
Lizenzverträge – Was muss beachtet werden?
Oppenhoff & Partner
Marken, Urheberrechte, Patente, Know-how – „IP-Rechte" aller Art sind wichtige wirtschaftliche Güter. Sollen sie nicht nur selbst genutzt, sondern auch durch Dritte...
Can We Fix It? Copyright Fixation In Wright V BTC Core
Potter Clarkson
Court of Appeal overturned the High Court's finding that the claimants had no real prospect of establishing copyright in the Bitcoin File Format because it had not been "recorded, in writing or otherwise".
Louis Vuitton's "Chequerboard Saga" Comes To An End
GVZH Advocates
In an EU decision given on the 19th of October 2022, the European General Court ("General Court") denied Louis Vuitton's ("LV") trademark claim of its white-and-blue Damier Azur pattern...