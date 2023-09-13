Début juillet 2023 a eu lieu à Genève l'Assemblée générale des États membres de l'Organisation Mondiale de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OMPI). A cette occasion, l'Autorité saoudienne de la propriété intellectuelle (SAIP) a officiellement été nommée en tant qu'administration chargée de la recherche internationale et de l'examen préliminaire international dans le cadre du Traité de coopération en matière de brevets. Cette nomination se fait dans le cadre de la promotion des droits de PI dans les régions arabophones.

