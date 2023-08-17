L'Institut national de la propriété industrielle (INPI) et le Comité national anti-contrefaçon se joignent à l'Union des fabricants (Unifab) pour leur campagne anti-contrefaçon, qui a pour thématique les conséquences sur l'économie, l'environnement, la santé et la sécurité de l'achat de produits contrefaisants.

Cette initiative, qui a débuté le 3 juillet 2023, se déroulera jusqu'au 20 août 2023 sur les plages et les marchés du sud de la France.

Pour en savoir plus, cliquez ici !

