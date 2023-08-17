France:
La campagne anti-contrefaçon de l'Union des fabricants est renouvelée
17 August 2023
Novagraaf Group
L'Institut national de la propriété
industrielle (INPI) et le Comité national
anti-contrefaçon se joignent à l'Union des
fabricants (Unifab) pour leur campagne anti-contrefaçon, qui
a pour thématique les conséquences sur
l'économie, l'environnement, la santé et
la sécurité de l'achat de produits
contrefaisants.
Cette initiative, qui a débuté le 3 juillet 2023,
se déroulera jusqu'au 20 août 2023 sur les
plages et les marchés du sud de la France.
Pour en savoir plus, cliquez ici !
