Pour rappel, depuis le 1er janvier 2023, le Guichet Unique de l'INPI est l'interface qui centralise les formalités d'entreprise. Après six mois de fonctionnement, les données clés le concernant ont été publiées :

  • Nombre de demandes d'immatriculations reçues : 707 950
  • Nombre de modifications : 214 945
  • Nombre de cessations : 123 966
  • Dépôt de comptes annuels : 98 351

Plus d'information sur le Guichet Unique et les options qu'il propose sur le site de l'INPI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.