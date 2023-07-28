France:
Les chiffres clés du Guichet Unique de l'INPI à la fin juin sont sortis !
28 July 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pour rappel, depuis le 1er janvier 2023, le Guichet Unique de
l'INPI est l'interface qui centralise les formalités
d'entreprise. Après six mois de fonctionnement, les
données clés le concernant ont été
publiées :
- Nombre de demandes d'immatriculations reçues : 707
950
- Nombre de modifications : 214 945
- Nombre de cessations : 123 966
- Dépôt de comptes annuels : 98 351
Plus d'information sur le Guichet Unique et les options
qu'il propose sur le site de l'INPI.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
Twitter's "IP Claims" Against Threads
Waterfront Solicitors LLP
Late yesterday UK time, it was reported that a lawyer for Twitter had sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg complaining about Meta's new Threads app.
AI 101: The Risks Of Using AI-generated Works
lus Laboris
AI is already capable of doing all sorts of tasks that, until recently, could only have been done by humans. But if AI is working for you, could it be infringing others' intellectual property rights?