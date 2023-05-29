C'est une petite révolution. À compter du 1erjuin 2023, le titulaire d'un brevet européen pourra dorénavant choisir de défendre ses droits sur son invention auprès de la toute nouvelle Juridiction Unifiée des Brevets (JUB).

Retrouvez la tribune de Francine Le Péchon-Joubert, associée, à ce sujet: Juridiction unifiée des brevets: révolution annoncée du contentieux en Europe (latribune.fr)

