De Gaulle Fleurance & Associes
France:
Juridiction Unifiée Des Brevets : Révolution Annoncée Du Contentieux En Europe
29 May 2023
De Gaulle Fleurance & Associes
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
C'est une petite révolution. À compter du
1erjuin 2023, le titulaire d'un brevet
européen pourra dorénavant choisir de défendre
ses droits sur son invention auprès de la toute nouvelle
Juridiction Unifiée des Brevets (JUB).
Retrouvez la tribune de Francine Le Péchon-Joubert,
associée, à ce sujet: Juridiction unifiée des
brevets: révolution annoncée du contentieux en Europe
(latribune.fr)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
Can Generative AI Generate IP? The Rise Of ChatGPT
Dennemeyer Group
For the time being, it is unwise either to underestimate the long-term potential of AI and its machine learning (ML) subcategory or to assign to it an omniscience that it does not possess.
Chat GPT: Let's Chat About IP And DP In The UK
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Love it or hate it, artificial intelligence, and particularly ChatGPT, has flooded the news in recent months. Whether you are a lover or a hater of artificial intelligence, the frenzy around ChatGPT...
How To Register A Sound Mark In The EU
Novagraaf Group
Non-traditional trademarks, such as those protecting shapes, smells and sounds, are becoming an increasingly popular way for companies to distinguish their products and services. Savvy Kaushal...