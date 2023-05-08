Les chiffres publiés par l'OEB pour 2022 concernant les dépôts de demandes de brevets montrent une augmentation de 2.5% avec plus de 193.000 demandes : un nouveau record. A cette occasion, l'OEB a sorti plusieurs classements : un classement des pays déposants auprès de l'OEB (avec en tête les Etats-Unis, l'Allemagne et le Japon), un classement des sociétés déposants et un classement concernant les domaines techniques.

Lire l'ensemble du communiqué

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.