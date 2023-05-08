Worldwide:
L'OEB Expose Les Tendances En Brevets En 2022
08 May 2023
Novagraaf Group
Les chiffres publiés par l'OEB pour 2022 concernant
les dépôts de demandes de brevets montrent une
augmentation de 2.5% avec plus de 193.000 demandes : un
nouveau record. A cette occasion, l'OEB a sorti plusieurs
classements : un classement des pays déposants
auprès de l'OEB (avec en tête les Etats-Unis,
l'Allemagne et le Japon), un classement des
sociétés déposants et un classement concernant
les domaines techniques.
Lire l'ensemble du
communiqué
