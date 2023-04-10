Le 16 mars, l'INPI a publié le « top 10 » des déposants de brevets pour 2022, en fonction du nombre de demandes publiées. Le trio en tête de ce classement est Safran, Stellantis et le CEA. Les deux premiers ne changent pas par rapport à 2021.

Lire l'ensemble du classement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.