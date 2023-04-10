France:
L'INPI sort son classement des déposants brevets pour 2022
10 April 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Le 16 mars, l'INPI a publié le « top 10 »
des déposants de brevets pour 2022, en fonction du nombre de
demandes publiées. Le trio en tête de ce classement
est Safran, Stellantis et le CEA. Les deux premiers ne changent pas
par rapport à 2021.
Lire l'ensemble du
classement
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
Peppa Pig V Wolfoo: Clash Of The Cartoons
Marks & Clerk
In its recent decision in Entertainment One UK Ltd & Anor v Sconnect Co Ltd & Ors [2022] EWHC 3295 (Ch), the High Court considered whether English courts could have jurisdiction in cases involving...