Le 8 mars, l'INPI a publié les chiffres de 2022 concernant les dépôts de demandes de brevets, de marques et de dessins & modèles en France. Sur cette année, 14 747 demandes de brevets ont été déposées, un chiffre stable par rapport à 2021 et 2020.

