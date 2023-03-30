France:
L'INPI Sort Ses Chiffres Clés Pour 2022
30 March 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Le 8 mars, l'INPI a publié les chiffres de 2022
concernant les dépôts de demandes de brevets, de
marques et de dessins & modèles en France. Sur cette
année, 14 747 demandes de brevets ont été
déposées, un chiffre stable par rapport à 2021
et 2020.
Lire l'ensemble du
communiqué
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
Purely Novel?
aera
The decision T1085/13 of 2018 from the BoA cast the first stone, to shatter the view on novelty of a degree of purity, set out in T 990/96.
EPO: Patent Index 2021
aera
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Life Science are the top technology fields in the Patent Index 2021 recently published by the European Patent Office.