Depuis l'entrée en vigueur au 1er mars d'un nouvel arrêté royal, lorsque l'Office belge enverra par recommandé une notification ou toute invitation entrainant un délai, le délai de réponse courra à partir du troisième jour ouvrable à compter de la remise du recommandé papier à la poste.

Cependant, il sera toujours possible de faire tomber cette présomption par toute preuve.

