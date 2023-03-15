European Union:
Changement du point de départ du délai auprès de l'Office de la propriété intellectuelle belge
15 March 2023
Novagraaf Group
Depuis l'entrée en vigueur au 1er mars d'un
nouvel arrêté royal, lorsque l'Office belge
enverra par recommandé une notification ou toute invitation
entrainant un délai, le délai de réponse
courra à partir du troisième jour ouvrable à
compter de la remise du recommandé papier à la
poste.
Cependant, il sera toujours possible de faire tomber cette
présomption par toute preuve.
