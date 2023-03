ARTICLE

Intellectual Property from France

Intellectual Property Rights Over Software – Recent Case Arendt & Medernach When a business places an order for a supply of intellectual property, does it automatically become the owner of the product it has ordered? The answer is not obvious and caution is advised.

Impact Of Intellectual Property On M&A Transactions In Bulgaria And Beyond Kinstellar Hardly anyone could argue against the constantly increasing importance of IP to companies. IP not only affects the business models of companies but also brings additional value to the table...

Droits De Propriété Intellectuelle Sur Les Logiciels – Cas Récent Arendt & Medernach La Cour de cassation rappelle dans un arrêt récent qu'il ne peut y avoir de cession de droits sur un logiciel en l'absence de clause écrite claire et précise.

The Metaverse Series - Part 4 - Protection Of Intellectual Property Rights Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Harnessing the metaverse technology provides a real opportunity for brand owners. However, it is also important for organisations to consider protecting the brand's intellectual property (IP).

ChatGPT – Can The AI Generated Content Output Be Protected By Copyright In The UK? Waterfront Solicitors LLP As AI technology develops, we are now firmly in the age of non-humans authoring literary content which might be worthy of protection under intellectual property laws.