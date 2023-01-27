A l'occasion du CES (Consumer Electronics Show) qui a eu lieu du 5 au 8 janvier 2023 à Las Vegas, la France a été primée et a intégré la catégorie des Champions de l'innovation. Le prix a été remis au Ministre délégué auprès du ministère de l'Économie, des Finances et de la Souveraineté industrielle et numérique, accompagné d'une représentante de l'INPI.

La France rejoint ainsi 23 autres pays. Il existe 4 catégories avec en tête : Innovation champion, innovation leader, innovation adopter et enfin modest innovator. Pour voir le classement selon les catégories d'innovation pour les pays du monde entier c'est par ici.

