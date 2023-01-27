France:
La France élue Championne de l'innovation à Las Vegas
27 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
A l'occasion du CES (Consumer Electronics Show) qui a eu
lieu du 5 au 8 janvier 2023 à Las Vegas, la France a
été primée et a intégré la
catégorie des Champions de l'innovation. Le prix a
été remis au Ministre délégué
auprès du ministère de l'Économie, des
Finances et de la Souveraineté industrielle et
numérique, accompagné d'une représentante
de l'INPI.
La France rejoint ainsi 23 autres pays. Il existe 4
catégories avec en tête : Innovation
champion, innovation leader, innovation
adopter et enfin modest innovator. Pour voir le
classement selon les catégories d'innovation pour les
pays du monde entier c'est par ici.
