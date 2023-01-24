Worldwide:
L'hydrogène Et L'Europe, Tous Les Deux Numéro 1
24 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
Une étude menée conjointement entre l'Office
européen des brevets (OEB) et l'Agence internationale de
l'énergie (AIE) montre que l'Europe et le Japon
arrivent en tête dans les innovations à faible
émission portant sur l'hydrogène.
Tandis que les Etats-Unis perdent du terrain, l'Europe
poursuit sa quête de la neutralité carbone d'ici
2050 en proposant toujours plus d'innovations technologiques
autour de l'hydrogène.
En Europe, la France fait partie des leaders et
représente 6% du total mondial des dépôts de
nouvelles familles internationales de brevets portant sur
l'hydrogène entre 2011 et 2020.
