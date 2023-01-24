Une étude menée conjointement entre l'Office européen des brevets (OEB) et l'Agence internationale de l'énergie (AIE) montre que l'Europe et le Japon arrivent en tête dans les innovations à faible émission portant sur l'hydrogène.

Tandis que les Etats-Unis perdent du terrain, l'Europe poursuit sa quête de la neutralité carbone d'ici 2050 en proposant toujours plus d'innovations technologiques autour de l'hydrogène.

En Europe, la France fait partie des leaders et représente 6% du total mondial des dépôts de nouvelles familles internationales de brevets portant sur l'hydrogène entre 2011 et 2020.

