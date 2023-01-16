France:
Greffiers Des Chambres De Recours De L'OEB : Leur Rôle Précisé En Matière De Brevet
16 January 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Par une décision du 9 décembre 2022, le Praesidium
des chambres de recours de l'OEB, a listé les
tâches confiées aux greffiers des chambres de
recours.
Il a notamment été indiqué qu'iIs
étaient en charge de l' « information
aux autres parties au sujet du dépôt
d'éléments ou de documents qui ne sont pas
ouverts à l'inspection publique en ligne dans le dossier
par le biais du Registre européen des brevets ou dont la
lecture est difficile ».
Lire l'ensemble des tâches.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
1. What Is An IP Driven Start-up?
Marks & Clerk
Few start-ups are established without the founders having an eye on a future exit, even if they hope to change the world along the way or as a final outcome of their efforts.
New E-Commerce Regulation Published
Esin Attorney Partnership
The amendments to the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce ("Law") that was adopted on 1 July 2022 will enter into force on 1 January 2023. As part of these amendments...
2. Why Are IP Driven Start-ups So Successful?
Marks & Clerk
If we deem investment or a successful sale as being indicative of success, it is clear that start-ups which, from an early stage, have had a clear IP strategy and that have pursued that strategy...