Par une décision du 9 décembre 2022, le Praesidium des chambres de recours de l'OEB, a listé les tâches confiées aux greffiers des chambres de recours.

Il a notamment été indiqué qu'iIs étaient en charge de l' « information aux autres parties au sujet du dépôt d'éléments ou de documents qui ne sont pas ouverts à l'inspection publique en ligne dans le dossier par le biais du Registre européen des brevets ou dont la lecture est difficile ».

Lire l'ensemble des tâches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.