Depuis le 7 novembre et pendant un mois, pour l'INPI c'est le mois de la création de l'entreprise. Au cours de cette période, l'institut vient à la rencontre des porteurs de projet à l'occasion d'événements en France, afin de présenter le Guichet Unique des formalités uniques, nouveau site dont il est l'opérateur. Il répondra aussi aux questions et besoins en propriété intellectuelle. Pour en savoir plus.

Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard, Paralegal Brevets, Novagraaf, France.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.