France:
L'INPI À Votre Rencontre Pour Vos Questions De Propriété Intellectuelle Jusqu'au 7 Décembre 2022
22 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Depuis le 7 novembre et pendant un mois, pour l'INPI
c'est le mois de la création de l'entreprise. Au
cours de cette période, l'institut vient à la
rencontre des porteurs de projet à l'occasion
d'événements en France, afin de présenter
le Guichet Unique des formalités uniques, nouveau site dont
il est l'opérateur. Il répondra aussi aux
questions et besoins en propriété intellectuelle. Pour en savoir plus.
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard, Paralegal Brevets,
Novagraaf, France.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
Tesco v Lidl
HGF Ltd
A decision of interest to the retail industry and retailers, but also to trade mark attorneys and lawyers on the everchanging topic of bad faith.
Importance Of Confidentiality Agreements In Start-up Law
Kilinc Law & Consulting
As it is known, the concept of "Start-Up" is a very popular concept today and aims to contribute to the development of comprehensive solutions, ideas, products, or services to short and long-term problems by utilizing technological opportunities.