Le 14 octobre dernier, l'INPI a publié la liste des quinze PME et start-up finalistes pour les Trophées de l'INPI 2022. Ces trophées ont pour but de récompenser les entreprises emblématiques de l'innovation en France, réparties en cinq catégories : export, industrie, innovation responsable, recherche partenariale et start-up.

Nous tenons à féliciter l'ensemble des finalistes et tout particulièrement Dracula Technologies, client de notre cabinet depuis des années. Si vous souhaitez voir la liste des finalistes c'est par ici et rendez-vous le 30 novembre 2022 pour la remise des trophées !

Voir le post Linkedin de l'INPI

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.