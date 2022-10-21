France:
Les finalistes des Trophées INPI 2022 annoncés
21 October 2022
Novagraaf Group
Le 14 octobre dernier, l'INPI a publié la liste des
quinze PME et start-up finalistes pour les Trophées de
l'INPI 2022. Ces trophées ont pour but de
récompenser les entreprises emblématiques de
l'innovation en France, réparties en cinq
catégories : export, industrie, innovation responsable,
recherche partenariale et start-up.
Nous tenons à féliciter l'ensemble des
finalistes et tout particulièrement Dracula
Technologies, client de notre cabinet depuis des années.
Si vous souhaitez voir la liste des finalistes c'est par ici et rendez-vous le 30 novembre 2022 pour la
remise des trophées !
Voir le post Linkedin de l'INPI
