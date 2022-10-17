France:
Juridiction Compétente En Cas De Contrefaçon Transfrontalière
17 October 2022
Novagraaf Group
La Cour de cassation a rendu une décision confirmant que
le tribunal judiciaire de Paris est compétent pour juger
d'une situation dans laquelle plusieurs
sociétés établies dans différents
États membres de la CBE sont accusées, chacune
séparément, de contrefaçon à la
même partie nationale d'un brevet européen, en
raison d'actes réservés concernant le même
produit, dès lors que le demandeur est rattaché au
territoire français (nationalité, domicile). Cette
décision est en accord avec l'article 8, 1) du
règlement (UE) n° 1215/2012, qui a pour but
d'éviter plusieurs instructions simultanées, au
sein de différents États membres de la CBE,
susceptibles de conduire à des solutions inconciliables.
