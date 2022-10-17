La Cour de cassation a rendu une décision confirmant que le tribunal judiciaire de Paris est compétent pour juger d'une situation dans laquelle plusieurs sociétés établies dans différents États membres de la CBE sont accusées, chacune séparément, de contrefaçon à la même partie nationale d'un brevet européen, en raison d'actes réservés concernant le même produit, dès lors que le demandeur est rattaché au territoire français (nationalité, domicile). Cette décision est en accord avec l'article 8, 1) du  règlement (UE) n° 1215/2012, qui a pour but d'éviter plusieurs instructions simultanées, au sein de différents États membres de la CBE, susceptibles de conduire à des solutions inconciliables. Pour en savoir,  cliquez ici  !

